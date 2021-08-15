Short Interest in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Declines By 66.1%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,450. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

