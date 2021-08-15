Short Interest in IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Decreases By 84.9%

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the July 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

IMXCF stock remained flat at $$1.37 during trading on Friday. IMAX China has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65.

IMAX China Company Profile

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. It operates through three groups: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and New Business Initiatives and Other.

