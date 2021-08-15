Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Rises By 200.5%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 200.5% from the July 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PGJ opened at $44.70 on Friday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.92.

