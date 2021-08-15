Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Expands By 274.1%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 274.1% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAOOY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 216,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26. KAO has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $15.71.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

