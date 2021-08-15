Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Decreases By 91.0%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the July 15th total of 436,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KMF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 95,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,410. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

