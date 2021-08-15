Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Declines By 71.6%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the July 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.0 days.
OTCMKTS LGYRF remained flat at $$79.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $72.55 and a one year high of $79.75.
Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile
