Short Interest in Medifocus Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) Declines By 82.6%

Medifocus Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the July 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of MDFZF remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Medifocus has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

