Short Interest in Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Drops By 90.4%

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,539,600 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the July 15th total of 16,037,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,242,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OPTI remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 7,636,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,786,607. Optec International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

Optec International Company Profile

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

