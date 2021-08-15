Short Interest in Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFND) Drops By 85.3%

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFND) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the July 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pathfinder Cell Therapy stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Pathfinder Cell Therapy Company Profile

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc, a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology.

