Short Interest in Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Decreases By 80.8%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the July 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,419,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PQEFF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.17. 3,343,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13. Petroteq Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
About Petroteq Energy
