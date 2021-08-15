Short Interest in Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMDT) Declines By 87.7%

Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMDT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS QMDT remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 13,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016. Quick-Med Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
Quick-Med Technologies Company Profile
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Quick-Med Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quick-Med Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.