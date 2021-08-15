Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Increases By 129.5%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SRRTF stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Several brokerages have commented on SRRTF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

