Short Interest in Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Rises By 94.7%

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMKG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.08. 135,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,475. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile
