Short Interest in Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Decreases By 60.0%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOLVY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SOLVY stock remained flat at $$13.46 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20. Solvay has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

