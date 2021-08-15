Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Decreases By 54.6%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $9.51.
Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.46%.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
