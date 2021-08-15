Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Decreases By 54.6%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.46%.

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

