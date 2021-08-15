Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Declines By 94.7%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the July 15th total of 1,028,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 272.0 days.

TELNF stock remained flat at $$18.00 during trading on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

