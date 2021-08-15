Short Interest in TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Increases By 100.0%

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TORM opened at $2.30 on Friday. TOR Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

