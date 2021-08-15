Short Interest in Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Increases By 444.8%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 444.8% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,021,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNRV opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.41. Unrivaled Brands has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

