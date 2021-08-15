Short Interest in Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Increases By 444.8%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 444.8% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,021,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UNRV opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.41. Unrivaled Brands has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.82.
About Unrivaled Brands
