Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Expands By 231.1%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a growth of 231.1% from the July 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $92,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 218,661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,948,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $69.09 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

