Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Increases By 212.0%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 212.0% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.40. Wealth Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.38.
About Wealth Minerals
