Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Increases By 212.0%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 212.0% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.40. Wealth Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

