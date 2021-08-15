Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

TSE:SMT opened at C$3.15 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.92. The company has a market cap of C$514.71 million and a PE ratio of 14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.72.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

