Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTS. CIBC boosted their price target on Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sierra Metals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

SMTS opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.82. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

