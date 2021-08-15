Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,156,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,246 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70.

