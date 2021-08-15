Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.25. 732,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

