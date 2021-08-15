Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 219 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 784,141 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 480,056 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 455,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $76.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

