Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 425 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.69.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,423. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

