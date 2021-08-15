Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGFY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.
NYSE SGFY opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
