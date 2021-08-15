Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGFY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Signify Health alerts:

NYSE SGFY opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.48.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.