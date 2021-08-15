Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Lawrence E. Mccanna Sells 3,274 Shares

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.76. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 877.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,666 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $16,456,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

