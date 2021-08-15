Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Lawrence E. Mccanna Sells 3,274 Shares

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.76. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $39.60.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 877.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,666 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $16,456,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
