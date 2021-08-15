Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.60

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 123.60 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 123.40 ($1.61), with a volume of 919404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.60 ($1.55).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £360,000 ($470,342.30). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total value of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

