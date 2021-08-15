SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Financial Contrast

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Capstead Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 9.73% 2.53% 1.08% Capstead Mortgage 74.89% 10.89% 0.86%

This table compares SITE Centers and Capstead Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $416.76 million 7.95 $35.72 million $0.99 15.86 Capstead Mortgage $186.74 million 3.37 -$129.57 million $0.65 10.00

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Capstead Mortgage. Capstead Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Capstead Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Capstead Mortgage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstead Mortgage has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SITE Centers and Capstead Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 3 4 0 2.57 Capstead Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

SITE Centers presently has a consensus price target of $13.89, indicating a potential downside of 11.51%. Given SITE Centers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Capstead Mortgage.

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Capstead Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. SITE Centers pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstead Mortgage pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capstead Mortgage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Capstead Mortgage on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

