Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €116.50 ($137.06).

SIX2 opened at €116.30 ($136.82) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -164.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €116.45.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

