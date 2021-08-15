Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.89% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of EXI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.66. 867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.88. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $124.29.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

