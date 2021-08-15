Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $42.11. 2,600,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $252,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 249,261 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,626.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,795,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

