Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,941.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $62.62. 38,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

