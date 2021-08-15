Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 1,266 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $448.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

