Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 3,033 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.36. 3,228,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $283.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

