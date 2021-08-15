SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$33.00 at CIBC

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$30.50 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.46.

SRU.UN opened at C$30.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$19.49 and a twelve month high of C$30.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

