SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWYUF. CIBC boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.88 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

