SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. AFC Gamma comprises about 1.1% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,313,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFCG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.86. 442,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFCG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

AFC Gamma Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

