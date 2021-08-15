SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $144,000 Investment in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $91,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $112,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 8,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $103,402.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,466,824 shares of company stock worth $17,629,327 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 231,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,719. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

