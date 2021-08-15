Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,797 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Snowflake by 516.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 175.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

Snowflake stock traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,300. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total transaction of $10,165,856.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 824,552 shares of company stock worth $207,140,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.