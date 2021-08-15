So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.44

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 8133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The firm has a market cap of $693.39 million, a PE ratio of -639.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 384.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 1,800.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 318,706 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.