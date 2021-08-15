SOC Telemed Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 1,729 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,329% compared to the typical volume of 121 call options.

NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.75 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $248.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,298 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

