SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $14.99 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Oppenheimer began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

