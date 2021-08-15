SoMee.Social (ONG) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $1,069.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00057060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00857678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00104179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00044064 BTC.

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 76,392,078 coins and its circulating supply is 76,376,890 coins. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

