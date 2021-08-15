Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of SOR stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33.

In other Source Capital news, VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

