South Shore Capital Advisors Has $575,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

South Shore Capital Advisors cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.0% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

NYSE:APD traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,106. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

