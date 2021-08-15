South Shore Capital Advisors Sells 102 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

South Shore Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $102.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,336. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.28.

