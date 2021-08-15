South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist dropped their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.06.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that South State will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter worth approximately $799,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter worth approximately $540,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 8,195.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

