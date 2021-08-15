SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 191.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $194,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.84. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.49 and a one year high of $110.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

